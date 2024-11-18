Civil supplies dept launches Whatsapp service for paddy procurement

Vijayawada: The Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs department has introduced innovative Whatsapp service and artificial intelligence to procure paddy from the farmers.

The government is giving options to the farmers in a specific format and the farmers by using Whatsapp chat can send the details to the Civil Supplies Department on the date, time and quantity of the paddy they wanted to sell to the government.

Minister for Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Nadendla Manohar on Sunday released the Whatsapp number for the benefit of paddy farmers.

Farmers can upload the details of the paddy and quantity in Whatsapp chat in the Whatsapp No 73373-59375. The farmers have to enter ‘Hi’.

Later, he gets options one by one and he has to enter the details. The farmer has to enter Aadhaar card number and confirm his name. Later, he has to enter details like the date of selling, timing, paddy quantity and type of paddy. The procedure is very simple and easy. The farmer has to choose the paddy procurement centre option mentioned in the chat, which has been made with Artificial Intelligence.

Finally, the farmer will get a scheduled coupon code and later he can sell the paddy at the respective centre which he opted. Nadendla Manohar in a press release said the farmers can select the procurement centre with a click on Whatsapp chat and he can book the slot.

Farmers generally take their stocks in trucks, tractors and other vehicles and wait for many days to sell their paddy. Now, with the help of Whatsapp services the farmers can directly go to the procurement centre and sell the paddy without wasting time.

The farmers have to enter their name and other details in the e-crop portal to avail the facility. Paddy procurement is a lengthy process where the department staff checks the quality of the paddy, quantity and unloading activity takes a lot of time.

With the introduction of Whatsapp services, paddy farmers can save time and complete the work swiftly.