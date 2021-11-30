CJI NV Ramana pays tribute to Dollar Seshadri, says can't imagine Tirumala without him

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (CJI) Justice NV Ramana has paid tributes to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Temple OSD dollar Seshadri who died of a heart attack. Arriving at Renigunta Airport from Delhi, the CJI went to Dollar Seshadri's residence in Tirupati and laid a wreath on his body. He said he can't imagine Tirumala without Seshadri.

Later, Justice NV Ramana spoke to the media. Dollar said he had a 25-year affiliation with Seshadri. He said he was lucky to breathe his last in the service of Lord Venkateswara and opined that Seshadri was their most beloved devotee. "Whenever I come to Tirumala he greeted with a smile and allow me to take darshan," CJI said. The CJI said that Seshadri's death was a great loss to him and his family. Justice NV Ramana wished the lord Venkateswara to give him peace. He suggested that TTD use the books written by Seshadri on temple traditions.

Earlier, AP deputy chief minister Narayanaswamy, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO Dharma Reddy, former CS LV Subramaniam and other delegates from Kanchi Peetha paid tributes to Dollar Seshadri. The funeral has been held at the Sathya Harishchandra Cemetery in Tirupati.