CJI offers prayers at Srisailam temple

Srisailam (Nandyal): Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhanunjaya Y Chandrachud along with his wife Kalpana Das and Supreme Court Judge PS Narasimha and his wife Satya Prabha visited the sacred Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Sunday.





The chairman of Board of Trustees Reddyvari Chakrapani Reddy, temple Executive Officer (EO) S Lavanna, Archaka Swamis and Vedic Pundits received CJI Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha following the temple tradition at Raja Gopuram.





Amidst playing of spiritual music, they were taken inside the temple. Immediately after entering into the temple, they had darshan of Ratnagarba Ganapathi Swamy and received Harati. Later they participated in Rudrabhishekam and also offered special prayers to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy. Subsequently, they had darshan of Goddess Bhramaramba Devi where they participated in Kumkumarchana.





After the completion of Rudrabhisekam and Kumkumarchana, they were rendered Veda Asirvachanam by Pundits and Archakas and offered theertha prasadams and Sesha Vastrams. T





Trust Board chairman Chakrapani Reddy and Executive Officer Lavanna presented a portrait of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi to the CJI and the Supreme Court Judge.





Andhra Pradesh Registrar General Y Lakshmana Rao, Telangana State Registrar General K Sujana, Endowments Commissioner Dr Hari Jawahar Lal, Principal District Judge (Kurnool) N Sinivasa Rao, Nandyal District Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon, SP K Raghuveer Reddy, Joint Collector T Nisanthi and others accompanied the CJI.



