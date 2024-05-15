Clashes in Tadipatri: Peddareddy and JC Prabhakar moved to different locations

In Tadipatri today, tensions escalated as clashes erupted between activists at the residences of former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and MLA Kethi Reddy Peddareddy. The police resorted to lathi charge and detained several individuals, resulting in injuries to JC Prabhakar Reddy's follower Kiran Kumar and two others. They were initially taken to a government hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Anantapur for further treatment.

Under the leadership of DSP Chaitanya, who had previously supported Vaikapa, the lathi charge was carried out to control the situation. Both JC Prabhakar Reddy and Peddareddy were moved to different locations in order to prevent any further confrontations.

To maintain peace and order, the police closed off all roads leading to Tadipatri town and imposed Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of more than four people. Heavy security measures were put in place to ensure the safety of the residents amidst the ongoing tensions.