Class 10 exam fee payment schedule released

Ongole: Prakasam District Education Officer A Kiran Kumar announced the fee payment schedule for the Class 10 board examinations scheduled for March/April 2026 in a note on Wednesday.

The DEO announced that regular students should pay Rs 125 for the exam fee, students appearing for more than three subjects should pay Rs 125, and students appearing for three or fewer subjects should pay Rs 110. Vocational students should pay an additional Rs 60, while students seeking age relaxation should pay an additional Rs 300. Students who require migration certificates should pay an additional Rs 80.

According to the DEO, the headmasters must submit fees without penalty between November 13 and 25, through www.bse.ap.gov.in. Students seeking age relaxation should pay the Rs 300 fee through CFMS.

Late submissions will incur penalties of Rs 50 if paid after November 25, Rs 200 if paid after December 3, and Rs 500 if paid after December 10.

The DEO informed that the deadline for payment of the fees, including penalties, is December 15. The DEO emphasised that payment deadlines will not be extended under any circumstances.