Class 10 student drowns to death in a pond in Guntur

A tragic incident unfolded in Vatti Cherukuru, where a 10th-grade student named Kishore drowned after falling into a pond. On Thursday morning, Kishore and two fellow students ventured to the pond to fetch water amid a shortage at their BC Hostel.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Kishore slipped into the water, prompting his peers to jump in to rescue him. Whilst they valiantly attempted to save their friend, the two other students also fell into the pond. Fortunately, local villagers, who noticed the commotion, were able to rescue the two students. Tragically, Kishore was unable to be saved and drowned.

Hailing from Gangalakunta village in Veldurthi mandal, Kishore’s death has left his family in deep sorrow. The incident has plunged both his family and the entire village into mourning, casting a profound shadow of sadness over the community.