Classes at AP Fisheries University in Narasapuram to begin from 2022-23

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to conduct the courses from next academic year (2022–2023) as it is likely to take a year to complete the construction of the Fisheries University building to be set up soon in Narasapuram.

In this context, a delegation led by O. Sudhakar, Special Officer, Narasapuram Fisheries University, visited Narasapuram on Monday to inspect the temporary rental buildings. MLA Mudunuri Prasada Raju inspected two vacant engineering colleges in Peechupalem and Patanavarasapuram areas of the town.

After inspecting the buildings, MLA Prasad Raju held a meeting with a team of officials at his residence. He said the academic block, administrative block, boys 'and girls' hostel blocks were to be constructed in Saripalli with the pre-sanctioned Rs. 100 crore for the varsity.

He told the officials to call for tenders immediately as all the permits have been sanctioned. The MLA wished that the Fisheries University, which is being constructed as the first in the Telugu states and the third in the country to become the top most in the country.