Classical dance performances enthral audience

Vijayawada: Drusya Vedika Samskrutika Seva Samstha, an audience club organised the International Dance Day celebrations at Sri Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall here on Sunday. About 70 classical dancers participated in this vibrant event.

The disciples of Gonuguntla Sailasri, Padmasree Hemanth, Dr C Ushamadhavi, Dr Ch Ajay Kumar, A Santosh, Yellajosyula Anuradha, H Lekhya Bharani, and C Siri showcased their talents with great enthusiasm. Dance teachers Rayana Srinivasa Rao, Chedalavada Anand and noted classical dancers Kakarlapudi Sruthi Samanvi also actively participated in this event. Notably, all of them are esteemed members of Drusya Vedika.

Students from various dance institutes like Sudheer Babu, Sri Nritya Kala Nilayam, Bharateeya Bharathi, Sirimuvva Nritya Niketan, Hamsadhwani Kuchipudi Nrityalaya, Sri Sarada Nritya Kalapeetham, and Sri Kanakadurga Nritya Mandir have presented a variety of classical dance performances.

The classical Kuchipudi dance items included ‘Chandana Charchita’, ‘Sri Vigna Rajam Bhaje’, ‘Neela Megha Sareera (Tarangam)’, ‘Guru Astakam’, ‘Siva Tandavam’, ‘Ganapathi Talam’, ‘Achyutastakam’, ‘Mahabharata Sabdam’, ‘Itti Mudduladey,’ ‘Kondalalo Nelakonna,’ ‘Nirupama Sundarakara’ and ‘Devadevam Bhaje’. Similarly, two Bharatanatyam items like ‘Kadanakutuhala Thillana’ and ‘Mayura Alarimpu’, as well as folk items like ‘Lambadi’ were performed with full enthusiasm enthralling the audience.

Dance artistes Kakarlapudi Shruthi Samanvi, K Sanvisri, Sahithi Anu, Harshini, Amrutha Varshini, Chidrupti, Iswarya, Siri, Sathwika, Sahitya, Gargeya, Kowshika, Harshita, Ridhi Lakhyan, Rishitha, Bhavana, Tanmayi, Trisha, Manaswini, Havisha, Bhargavi, Srestha, Akshara, Jignesh, Karthika, Kavyasri, Lakshana, Udvitha, Tanvi Bhatiya, Sarvagna, Varshita, Dedeepya, Advitha, Amrutha, Varnika, Nikshita, Veda, Abhinaya Karthika, Lasyasree, Vijaya, Roopasri, Ayswarya, Akshita, Nikhila, Jasvitha, Joshitha, Deeksha, Sri Valli, Mahitha, Harshavardhani, Satyanandini, Ramya Sahithi, Sujaya, Laavanya, Kavya, Hemasvi, Haasitha, Khaathi, Aaswikaa, Kathyayani, and Sailaja received heartfelt appreciation from the audience.

On the occasion, senior Kuchipudi dance master Vedantam Panduranga Sarma and young Kuchipudi artiste Gonugunta Satyanandini were felicitated by the organisers.

Chief Guest Ambati Madhumohan Krishna, Managing Director of Happy Resorts and Recreations, praised the dedication and hard work of all the artistes and congratulated Drusya Vedika for successfully organising such a grand event to promote Indian culture. Drusya Vedika vice-presidents Dontala Prakash, NSR Murthy and PV Bhaskara Sarma also graced the dais. The entire programme was meticulously compered by Battula Roopaa Sri, and it was effectively organised by Borra Naren, Kathi Syam Prasad, Evana Ramesh Babu, DV Chandra Sekhar, Evana Bhagyaraj, and EV Sagar.