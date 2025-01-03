Clean energy policy to bring`10 lakh cr investments

Secretariat (Velagapudi): AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy-2024 will be a game changer which would attract investments of Rs 10 lakh crore, providing employment to 7.5 lakh, said minister of energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar while releasing the diary and calendar for 2025 along with chief secretary K Vijayanand and APGenco managing director K V N Chakradhar Babu at the Secretariat here on Thursday.

The minister said that the government is striving hard to bring reforms in the power sector from to take it from crisis to welfare. The clean energy policy would attract the investments and provide sizeable employment. The APTransco would implement projects worth Rs 15,279 crore by constructing 71 substations with a capacity of 16,507 MVA (megavolt-amperes) transformation by adding 4,696 ckm (circuit kilometre) transmission lines.

The minister congratulated the employees of the power sector stating that the APGenco has entered into the pumped storage projects under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

A pumped storage project with a capacity of 1,350 MW at Upper Seeleru is in the pipeline. He recalled that the APGenco signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Hydro Power Corporation to construct five pumped storage projects with a capacity of 5,000 MW.

He appealed to the staff of APTransco and APGenco to strive hard with dedication to make Andhra Pradesh number one in power generation and supply.

APTransco director A K V Bhaskar, APGenco director (Hydel) M Sujay Kumar, director (thermal) P Ashok Kumar Reddy, director (HR) P Navin Gautam and engineers of APTransco and APGenco participated.