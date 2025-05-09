Clear Gargeyapuram dump yard fast: Ravindra Babu

Kurnool: Municipal Commissioner S Ravindra Babu on Thursday directed officials to expedite the ongoing bio-mining process at the Gargeyapuram dump yard to ensure its swift completion. On Thursday, the Commissioner inspected the site where the bio-mining operations are underway. Speaking on the occasion, he informed that the process of scientific waste remediation through bio-mining has been initiated under the aegis of Swachh Andhra Corporation.

Commissioner Ravindra Babu elaborated that approximately 65,000 metric tonnes of legacy waste, currently accumulated at the dump yard, is targeted to be cleared within the next three months. He stated that measures are being taken to accelerate the remediation process, which involves the deployment of trommel machines to segregate waste materials into four distinct categories. Through this mechanized processing, materials such as plastic, metal, glass, and inert materials like stones and rubble will be efficiently separated for further handling or recycling. The Commissioner emphasized that the initiative aims not only at reclaiming valuable land but also at improving environmental quality and public health in the surrounding areas. He urged the concerned departments and contractors to coordinate closely and ensure that the process adheres to prescribed timelines without compromising safety and efficiency standards.

Prior to visiting the dump yard, Commissioner Ravindra Babu also inspected the ‘Anna Canteen’ located near the SETKUR office. During the inspection, he reviewed the menu, assessed the number of meal tokens being distributed daily, and examined the overall cleanliness and hygiene conditions of the canteen premises. He advised the canteen management to promptly bring any operational issues to the notice of the municipal authorities to ensure smooth functioning and uninterrupted service to the public.

In addition, the Commissioner visited sanitation works being carried out in key public areas, including the New Bus Stand and Gooty Petrol Bunk surroundings. He inspected the cleanliness levels and instructed sanitation workers and supervisors to maintain high standards of hygiene in these busy localities.

The inspection programme was attended by Public Health Officer Dr. Vishweshwar Reddy, Deputy Executive Engineer Gangadhar, and several other municipal officials.