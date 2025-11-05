Clear pending land issues, complete projs on time: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has directed officials to clear all pending land acquisition and construction works connected to key infrastructure projects within the stipulated deadlines. Reviewing the progress of various projects at a meeting held on Tuesday, he stressed the need for coordinated efforts among departments to avoid further delays.

The review covered major works including National Highways, Railway projects, the Visakhapatnam–Chennai Industrial Corridor pipeline, APIIC’s Dugarajapatnam works, and issues related to the LG plant at Sri City.

The Collector, who interacted virtually with officials from Tirupati, Nellore, and Chennai National Highways, as well as RDOs from Tirupati and Sullurpet, urged them to resolve all land-related bottlenecks. He specifically called for speeding up the Renigunta–Chennai six-lane road construction, as well as railway works in Renigunta, Pudi, Gudur, Pakala and Tirupati city.

He directed the Revenue Divisional Officers to work in close coordination with National Highway authorities to ensure bothquality and timely execution, particularly under Packages 2, 3, and 4 of projects taken up under the Sagarmala scheme. Departments such as Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj, Irrigation, Forest, and Water Resources were instructed to jointly monitor progress and complete the works without delay. Srikalahasti RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy, APIIC Zonal Managers Vijay Bharat Reddy and L Sivakumar, Tirupati tahsildar Suresh, along with other officials attended the meeting.