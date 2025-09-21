Clearing of encroachments is being done in an unethical way: YSRCP

Visakhapatnam: What is happening in the city? What sort of ‘barbaric’ attack was that against the night food court operators?, questioned YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president KK Raju. Expressing concern over the way the stalls at the night food court were cleared at a media conference held in the city on Saturday, Raju said that none of the stall operators was informed prior.

Even during YSRCP’s tenure, steps were considered to clear unauthorised stalls. But the manner the counters have been destroyed now without giving any notice to the operators clearly indicates the anarchic rule of the alliance, pointed out the district president of the party. “GVMC Mayor along with an army of ward corporators left for Jaipur for a study tour and they are inaccessible to people when they need them the most,” Raju pointed out.

Recalling how the YSRCP facilitated a hawkers’ zone to enhance the economy of the small-time vendors in the previous government, KK Raju reiterated that the police were giving a different version when questioned about unethical encroachment removal exercise. “The YSRCP took up a massive junction beautification drive in various areas to enhance the brand value of the city. Back then, it was taken up after negotiating with residents and ensuring that none faced loss or inconvenience due to it,” Raju reasoned.

When enquired, Raju stated that the police said that some of the stalls were involved in anti-social activities and hence steps were taken to clear them off. The police version varies from the GVMC officials’ version, he criticised, adding that the YSRCP will not remain mute spectators of the injustice meted out to the food court operators and the party leaders will approach GVMC Commissioner on Monday, demanding justice to them.

Raju mentioned that a couple of the food court operators even went to an extent of committing suicide due to immense pressure they are facing. “Fortunately, we intervened at the right time and saved their lives,” he stated. While making use of Visakhapatnam as a global stage, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is engaged in diverting funds to Amaravati.

After usurping lands in North Andhra, now the government is after the poor, Raju said, cautioning people to wake up from the slumber, otherwise the NDA government is keen on selling off every property in North Andhra to invest in Amaravati.