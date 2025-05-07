Cleft lip, palate surgeries at GGH-Ongole today

Ongole: The District Medical and Health Officer Dr T Venkateswarlu has announced that a free medical camp for cleft lip and palate patients will be conducted on Wednesday at the Government General Hospital in Ongole. He said that the camp will offer free screenings and surgical treatments for those affected by cleft lip and palate conditions.

The free medical examinations will be conducted from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, with necessary surgeries provided at no cost to eligible patients. Similar free camps will also be held at the General Hospital in Markapuram on Thursday.

He informed that these medical camps are being organised in collaboration with Smile Train Organisation and Dr Sudha & Nageswar Rao Siddhartha Dental College, and the surgeries will be performed by Dr Srikanth Guturu, a specialist in oral, facial, and jaw bone surgery.

DMHO Dr Venkateswarlu appealed to the public to utilise this valuable opportunity for free treatment of cleft conditions.