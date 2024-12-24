Close shave for RTC bus passengers

Vizianagaram: Around 30 passengers travelling by Pallevelugu bus had a miraculously escape in a major ac-cident with only five receiving minor injuries. According to information, a Pallevelugu RTC bus proceeding to Parvathipuram from Vizianagaram on Saturday was following a lorry.

When the lorry driver suddenly slowed down, the bus driver hit the lorry. At the same time, another lorry following the bus also could not slow down and hit the bus from rear.

Bus suffered serious damage after being crushed between the two lorries. Legs of a woman were crushed and four more passengers received minor injuries. Ramabhadrapuram police reached the spot and started rescue operation.