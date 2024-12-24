Live
- Intensify membership drive, TDP activists told
- Docs play imp role in building awareness of organ donation says Droupadi Murmu
- Close shave for RTC bus passengers
- Women, tribal welfare given top priority: Sandhya Rani
- HSL bags three prestigious awards
- Farmers demand end to Janjhavathi dispute
- Chandrababu Pays Tributes to Renowned Director Shyam Benegal
- SCR bags 2 All-India performance efficiency shields
- Two persons admitted to hospital as gas leaked at Pharma City
- Mahila Shakti scheme: CS directs officials to set up solar plants in 231 acres
Just In
Close shave for RTC bus passengers
Highlights
Five suffer minor injuries as bus is stuck between two lorries
Vizianagaram: Around 30 passengers travelling by Pallevelugu bus had a miraculously escape in a major ac-cident with only five receiving minor injuries. According to information, a Pallevelugu RTC bus proceeding to Parvathipuram from Vizianagaram on Saturday was following a lorry.
When the lorry driver suddenly slowed down, the bus driver hit the lorry. At the same time, another lorry following the bus also could not slow down and hit the bus from rear.
Bus suffered serious damage after being crushed between the two lorries. Legs of a woman were crushed and four more passengers received minor injuries. Ramabhadrapuram police reached the spot and started rescue operation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS