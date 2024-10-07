Live
Just In
Clothes distributed to Vedic school students
Brahmana Sangam leader Vavilala Satyam urged Brahmana Seva Samithi to conduct more service activities for Brahmins and work for the development of Brahmins
Guntur: Brahmana Sangam leader Vavilala Satyam urged Brahmana Seva Samithi to conduct more service activities for Brahmins and work for the development of Brahmins. He addressed a meeting held at Brahmana Seva Samithi building at Brodipet here on Sunday on the occasion of Sarannavarathrulu. He distributed new clothes to the Brahmin women and students of Vedic school.
Brahmana Seva Samithi president R Lakshmipathi presided over the meeting. He appreciated the Samithi leaders for setting up an old age home to do service to the poor Brahmin old age persons. Later, they felicitated the donors who extended cooperation for the distribution of new clothes.
Programme coordinator Pathuri Srinath, secretary Tulluru Prakash, vice-president A Sridhar, treasurer Sanjeeva Rao, Pothuru Murali Mohan were present.