CM assures that AP roads will be made pothole-free

Anakapalli: Pitching strongly for incorporation of technology, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that women will operate drones to carry out agricultural and its allied activities, including spraying of pesticides, spotting pests, etc.

Taking a big leap towards making Andhra Pradesh pothole-free roads, the Chief Minister launched the mission at Chintala Gorlivanipalem in Anakapalli district on November 2 (Saturday).

At the launch of the Rs.861 crore mission of making the roads in AP pothole-free taken up in the presence of Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha along with other ministers and MLAs, the Chief Minister assured that the mission taken up now would be completed by Sankranti.

Reiterating that his long-term action plan would last for two decades or three, the CM envisaged that by utilising technology, women empowerment would witness newer heights in Andhra Pradesh and families would be encouraged to train women of the house as entrepreneurs.

After the successful completion of ‘Amaravati Drone Summit 2024’, the Chief Minister said women will play an imperative part in contributing to the knowledge economy of the state. Also, industrial parks will be set up in the state and AP will be developed as an innovation hub, Naidu announced.

Further, the Chief Minister nudged women to draw inspiration from the late Ratan Tata and exhorted them to step forward to aim for treading an entrepreneurial path and that the state government would extend all the support to women empowerment. “Even as Andhra Pradesh was in a pathetic state during the YSRCP's tenure and it did pose a major challenge for us to undo the mistakes committed by the previous government, we will not step back from reviving AP as my will to do so is extremely strong,” Naidu vowed, drawing a huge applause from the gathering, adding that things are steadily getting streamlined in the state as the alliance government is focused on bringing in transformation on all fronts across the state.

The CM urged the officials to consider completion of road repair works as their top priority and ensure that they adhere to strict timelines to achieve the mission.