CM calls Montha a ‘major disaster’

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday described Cyclone Montha as a “major disaster” that caused extensive damage across several districts of Andhra Pradesh, while granting that prior planning and coordinated action helped prevent large-scale loss of life and property.

Naidu, who monitored the situation through the night, conducted an aerial survey of the affected regions, including Nellore, Prakasam, Palnadu, and Konaseema districts. He later visited a rehabilitation centre at Allavaram mandal in Konaseema, interacted with some of the displaced families, and distributed 25 kg of rice and essential commodities per household.

Speaking to the media later, Naidu conceded that two persons lost their lives due to the cyclone. He observed: “We prepared a comprehensive plan in advance for Cyclone Montha."

"Having dealt with such disasters before, I ensured that precautionary measures were in place… due to timely action property damage was reduced to a large extent.”

The Chief Minister said paddy and horticultural crops suffered severe damage in Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, and Konaseema districts. He directed officials to submit detailed crop loss reports and assured compensation to the affected farmers, including tenant cultivators. “We will provide compensation to tenant farmers and distribute an additional 50 kg of rice each to fishermen and handloom workers,” he said.

Naidu instructed officials to clear weed growth to enable proper drainage in waterlogged areas. Inspecting fields at Aragatlapalem and Bandamurulanka villages, he directed district authorities to immediately drain stagnant water from inundated paddy fields.

The Chief Minister later convened a high-level review at the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) in the Secretariat to assess damage and ongoing relief operations. He ordered the immediate restoration of power supply, removal of uprooted trees, and clearance of blocked roads. “Priority should be given to sanitation, strengthening drainage systems, and speeding up the distribution of rice and essential commodities at rehabilitation centres,” he said. Officials informed Naidu that rains had subsided after the cyclone crossed the coast. A total of 1,209 rehabilitation centres have been set up across the State, sheltering about 1.16 lakh people. Around 3,175 pregnant women were shifted to safer locations, and 2,130 medical camps have been organised.

Floodwaters were reported on 297 roads, for which diversions have been arranged. As many as 380 trees that had fallen on roads have been cleared. Officials said two people lost their lives due to Cyclone Montha, while the administration’s prompt response helped avert further casualties. “People’s confidence in the government has increased because we stood by them in this crisis,” Naidu averred.