CM Chandrababu announces ex-gratia to gas cylinder explosion victims in Vizag

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his shock over a tragic gas cylinder explosion that occurred in a welding shop near Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour, resulting in the deaths of three individuals. In a heartfelt statement, he extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

In response to the incident, CM Naidu announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for each family affected by the tragedy. Additionally, three other victims are reported to be in critical condition and receiving treatment at a local hospital. The incident has raised concerns about safety measures in welding shops and gas handling protocols in the region.