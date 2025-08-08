Live
- Highway Infrastructure IPO Allotment 2025: Check Status Online via BSE, NSE, Bigshare
- Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with a Brew-tiful Surprise: Gifting Ideas That Warm the Heart
- Microsoft Rolls Out GPT-5 Across Copilot, Azure, GitHub, and Microsoft 365 with New Smart Mode
- Give Your Favourite Rakhi Sweets a Twist
- Severe rainfall expected in Telangana: authorities warn of continued deluge
- Siva Sivani Celebrates Samavartana 2025 Convocation with Pride
- Hyderabad Women Celebrate Varalakshmi Vratam with Fervour
- TimeKrishna Revolutionises AI Entertainment
- Forkardt Hardinge Rebrands, Strengthens Indian Presence
- Gifts That Celebrate the Bond: What to Buy Your Sibling This Raksha Bandhan
CM Chandrababu announces ex-gratia to gas cylinder explosion victims in Vizag
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his shock over a tragic gas cylinder explosion that occurred in a welding shop near Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour, resulting in the deaths of three individuals.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his shock over a tragic gas cylinder explosion that occurred in a welding shop near Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour, resulting in the deaths of three individuals. In a heartfelt statement, he extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.
In response to the incident, CM Naidu announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for each family affected by the tragedy. Additionally, three other victims are reported to be in critical condition and receiving treatment at a local hospital. The incident has raised concerns about safety measures in welding shops and gas handling protocols in the region.
Next Story