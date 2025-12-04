Bengaluru Techie Dies by Suicide; Family Alleges Harassment and Rs 20 Lakh Extortion

A 45-year-old former software engineer, Murali Govindaraju, died by suicide at his under-construction house in Nallurahalli, Bengaluru.

Family’s Allegation

Murali’s family says he was harassed by two people — Usha Nambiyar and Shashi Nambiyar.

They claim the two repeatedly demanded Rs 20 lakh and visited the site many times to pressure him.

Background

Murali bought the plot in 2018 and was building a house for his family — his wife Durgadevi and children Kanishtha and Deshita.

Harassment Claims

According to his mother, the accused visited him 10–15 times.

They allegedly colluded with civic officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority to trouble him at the construction site.

Day of the Incident

Murali reportedly faced fresh demands on the morning of the incident.

Stressed and upset, he left home around 6 a.m. and went to the site, where he died by hanging from an iron hook.

Discovery

A carpenter named Ganesha found the body at around 9:30 a.m.

Police also found a 10-page suicide note at the location.

Police Action

Murali’s mother has filed a complaint accusing Usha and Shashi of harassment and abetment of suicide.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.