Schoolgirl 'gang-raped' in Odisha, relative among five detained

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five people, including one of her close relatives, at a village in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, police said on Tuesday.

All five accused have been detained and are being interrogated, an officer said.

The 10th standard student lodged a complaint with the Rajnagar Police Station on Monday, alleging that a relative of the minor had visited her residence on Raksha Bandhan on August 9, and taken her to a deserted place where she was gang-raped, he said.

The relative of the minor told her to visit a temple in the nearby village, but had taken her to the crime site, the officer said, citing the complaint.

The minor also alleged that four others, who were near the place, raped her, he said.

"It seemed that the crime was pre-planned and the relative of the girl was the main accused," police said.

The accused threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the rape incident to her family, the officer said.

"All five accused have been detained. They are being quizzed. The complainant and the accused persons will be medically examined. Investigation is underway," he added.