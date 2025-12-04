  1. Home
Fake Desi Ghee Factory Busted in Delhi’s

  • Created On:  4 Dec 2025 5:02 PM IST
Fake Desi Ghee Factory Busted in Delhi’s
Delhi Police raided a fake desi ghee factory in Alipur and seized 1,500 kg of fake ghee and 55 litres of synthetic essence.

Delhi Police found a fake desi ghee factory in Alipur. They seized 1,500 kg of fake ghee and 55 litres of synthetic essence.

Police raided the factory after getting secret information. The raid took place at Bansal Agro Food Industries in Kheda Kalan.

The factory was making fake ghee using many popular brand names.

It was supplying these products in Delhi and nearby states. FSSAI officials also joined the raid.

They took samples for testing. The factory was run by Gyanendra Singh, a resident of Burari.

He has been making fake ghee since 1995 and moved to this place in 2014.

Police found many tins, cartons, packets, and cans filled with fake ghee. An FIR has been registered. Police are now investigating the case.

