CM Chandrababu collaborates with Atmosphere Core on tourism development in AP

In a significant meeting in Visakhapatnam, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu engaged with representatives from Atmosphere Core Company, a prominent player in the global hospitality sector. The discussions, led by the company's South Asia Managing Director Sauvagya Mohapatra and Group Managing Director Salil Panigrahi, centred on the development of the modern tourism sector and the expansion of premium luxury hotels within the state.

During the meeting, CM Naidu inquired about the progress of several projects currently underway in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, and Amaravati. Representatives from Atmosphere Core confirmed that all three projects are expected to be completed within the next three years. In response, Naidu assured his cooperation in facilitating the swift completion of these ventures.

The Chief Minister also explored the possibility of establishing adventure resorts in Gandikota and hill resorts in the Araku-Ananthagiri region. Furthermore, he expressed his intent to inspect the Bobbili and Vijayanagaram palaces to provide suggestions for their development as tourist attractions.

Atmosphere Core representatives indicated a strong interest in constructing world-class resorts at Rishikonda, highlighting the potential for enhancing the region's tourism appeal. The meeting was attended by Minister Kandula Durgesh, Tourism Corporation Chairman Nookasani Balaji, and top officials from the Tourism Department, including Ajay Jain and Amrapali.