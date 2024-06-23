CM Chandrababu Condoles Death of Senior Journalist B. Muralidhar Reddy

Live
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of senior journalist B. Muralidhar Reddy.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of senior journalist B. Muralidhar Reddy.
Chandrababu offered his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the journalist, praising Reddy for his contributions to the field of journalism. Reddy was known for his dedication and passion for reporting, and he had left a lasting impact on the industry.
The CM highlighted Reddy's professionalism and commitment to his work, acknowledging the significant role he played in shaping the media landscape in Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu emphasized that Reddy's legacy would continue to inspire aspiring journalists for years to come.
