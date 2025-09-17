Live
CM Chandrababu extend birthday wishes to PM Modi
In a heartfelt message posted on 'X', Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended his warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday. Naidu expressed that it is a privilege to have found the right leader at the right moment in history.
He commended PM Modi for his commitment and determination in leading the nation, highlighting the 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas' initiative as a significant reform that has positively impacted the lives of many. Naidu emphasised Modi's dedication to the welfare of the people and the nation, acknowledging the transformative effects of his leadership.
Concluding his message, Chandrababu Naidu expressed his desire to continue serving the country with vitality and unwavering energy.