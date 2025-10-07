CM Chandrababu extends greetings to people on Valmiki Maharshi's Birth Anniversary

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has extended heartfelt greetings to the public in recognition of the birth anniversary of Valmiki Maharshi, renowned as the first poet in Sanskrit and the esteemed author of the epic Ramayana. Taking to social media, the Chief Minister expressed his admiration for Valmiki, emphasising the timeless inspiration his life provides.

In his tweet, CM Chandrababu remarked, "I extend my greetings to all the people on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki. He is a remarkable figure who demonstrated that the pursuit of knowledge knows no bounds. Valmiki Maharshi, once deemed a villain by circumstance, transformed himself through dedication and penance, illuminating the path of knowledge for the world.”

He further stated, “As long as creation exists, the life of Maharshi Valmiki will continue to inspire us. It is our duty to honour the legacy and achievements of Maharshi Valmiki, who stands as a beacon of wisdom."