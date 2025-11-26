CM Chandrababu lauds students at Inspiring Mock Assembly

On Constitution Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu commended students for their impressive performance during a mock assembly held on Wednesday. The event showcased the rules of parliamentary procedure as students engaged in spirited debates on contemporary political issues, reflecting the dynamics of both ruling and opposition members.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Minister Lokesh, attended the session and extended his greetings in celebration of National Constitution Day. Addressing the students, CM Naidu encouraged them to embrace responsibility and awareness about their constitutional rights and duties, noting that the importance of these principles is highlighted in the Constitution itself.

Drawing upon his own experiences, the Chief Minister shared his journey from being a hesitant first-time MLA to becoming a minister in the course of his political career. He praised the students for their confidence during the mock assembly, emphasising the significance of perseverance and decisive action in achieving one’s goals.

Highlighting India's unique progress, he remarked that the country is the only one to offer 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies. CM Naidu stressed that while many discuss rights, it is the responsibility that ultimately leads to success. His final message underscored the necessity of hard work to reach desired outcomes, encouraging the young participants to strive diligently towards their aspirations.