CM Chandrababu, Lokesh pay tribute to national flag designer Pingali Venkaiah

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to renowned freedom fighter and Indian national flag designer Pingali Venkaiah on his birth anniversary.





ప్రముఖ స్వాతంత్య్ర సమరయోధుడు, భారత జాతీయ పతాక రూపకర్త పింగళి వెంకయ్య గారి 149వ జయంతి సందర్భంగా ఘననివాళి అర్పిస్తున్నాను. ఆజన్మాంతం భరత మాత సేవలో తరించిన మహనీయుడు పింగళి వెంకయ్య. జాతీయ పతాకం వినువీధిలో ఎగురుతున్నంత కాలం పింగళి వెంకయ్య మనకు గుర్తుంటారు. ప్రతి భారతీయుడు ఎప్పటికీ… pic.twitter.com/GWtvRbQ3Pu — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 2, 2025

In a heartfelt message, the Chief Minister praised Venkaiah as a patriot who devoted his entire life to the service of Mother India. "As long as the national flag flies in our streets, we will remember Pingali Venkaiah," Naidu said. He described the flag as a "colourful symbol of pride" gifted to every Indian by Venkaiah.

Minister Nara Lokesh also offered his respects, calling Venkaiah a "versatile genius" and a source of immense pride for Telugu people. Lokesh urged citizens to honour and remember Venkaiah’s invaluable contributions to both the nation and the state.

జాతీయ పతాక రూపకర్త, ప్రముఖ స్వాతంత్ర్య సమరయోధులు పింగళి వెంకయ్య గారి జయంతి సందర్భంగా ఆ మహనీయుని స్మృతికి ఘన నివాళులు అర్పిస్తున్నాను. పింగళి వెంకయ్య గారు తెలుగువారు కావడం మనందరికీ గర్వకారణం. బహుముఖ ప్రజ్ఞాశాలిగా ఆయన పేరుగడించారు. దేశానికి, రాష్ట్రానికి పింగళి వెంకయ్య గారి… pic.twitter.com/TGowH3LePJ — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) August 2, 2025



