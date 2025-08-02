Live
CM Chandrababu, Lokesh pay tribute to national flag designer Pingali Venkaiah
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to renowned freedom fighter and Indian national flag designer Pingali Venkaiah on his birth anniversary.
In a heartfelt message, the Chief Minister praised Venkaiah as a patriot who devoted his entire life to the service of Mother India. "As long as the national flag flies in our streets, we will remember Pingali Venkaiah," Naidu said. He described the flag as a "colourful symbol of pride" gifted to every Indian by Venkaiah.
Minister Nara Lokesh also offered his respects, calling Venkaiah a "versatile genius" and a source of immense pride for Telugu people. Lokesh urged citizens to honour and remember Venkaiah’s invaluable contributions to both the nation and the state.