CM Chandrababu Naidu bats for One Nation, One Poll

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu batted for the One Nation, One Election proposal to accelerate the nation's progress.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Naidu said that elections are held in some state or the other every year, which results in political parties spending more time on politics than on good governance. If Parliament, Assembly, and local body elections were held simultaneously, the elected governments could focus on the goals for 2047.

Naidu said political parties should also change their mindset and stop politicking once polls are over. Otherwise, the development of the state suffers as was seen in Andhra Pradesh between 2019 and 2024.

The previous government spent most of the time destroying systems, closing all sources of revenue generation, pushing the state into a debt trap, looting natural resources and was concentrated on putting people in jail and harassing anyone who opposed them.

Referring to his 53 days in jail, Naidu said there were rumours that the government wanted to eliminate him. No hot water was given to him, and even a mosquito net was not provided. They demonstrated how a state can be destroyed in five years if devils come to power. He said he should have taken revenge for the suffering he had undergone in jail. But that was not his way of functioning. He said those guilty will be punished but as per law.

Asked about the Haryana elections, Naidu said people there wanted good governance hence they opted for the BJP for a third time.



Naidu said the state government would release its vision document by November 1. He said he discussed it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking strong objection to the kind of malicious propaganda by YSRCP which has become a symbol of vulgarity on every issue whether it be flood management in Vijayawada or Vizag Steel Plant, Naidu said when in power they thought of these issues.

Naidu said the alliance government was trying to bring a turnaround in VSP without privatising the plant. He said he had a detailed discussion with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, and they are likely to meet again soon on this issue.

He thanked the Finance Minister for supplying ‘oxygen’ to the state which was on a ventilator. “At the same time, the state too needs to stand on its own feet soon,” he added.