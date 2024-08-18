CM Chandrababu Naidu seeks funds for Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the state by releasing Rs 15,000 crore announced in the Union Budget for construction of Amaravati as the state capital and Rs 12,000 crore which has been pending for the Polavaram project works.

During his one-hour long meeting with Modi, the Chief Minister explained to him about the recent recommendations made by the international experts on the need to construct a new diaphragm wall. Reiterating the need to take up development of backward districts, he urged the PM to see that the funds promised for the state for development of these districts were also released at the earliest.

Naidu explained the critical financial situation of the state and requested the PM to see that the repayment of loans taken by the previous government was rescheduled. He later met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and explained to her about the financial situation in the state and discussed various options to reschedule the repayment of loans taken by YSRCP government. He also called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for over an hour and discussed various issues. Union Health Minister J P Nadda is also said to have participated in the meeting.

Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu invited Naidu to his office where Naidu discussed the development of airport infrastructure in the southern state. The meeting focused on leveraging opportunities in the aviation sector and maximising benefits from the central schemes. The Union Minister told the media that they discussed how expansion of the aviation sector can aid in the state's development. At present, AP has seven airports under civil operation. These are located in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kadapa, and Kurnool, and a private airport in Puttaparthi. The chief minister emphasised the need for expediting terminal expansion at several airports, including Rajahmundry and Kadapa, where work is already underway. The possibility of converting private airports for civil operations was also explored. On new airports, the Union minister stated that the Centre will consider proposals based on land availability and technical feasibility.