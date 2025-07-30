CM Chandrababu Naidu Wishes Sonu Sood on His Birthday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended heartfelt birthday wishes to actor Sonu Sood in a post on the social media platform 'X'. Praising Sood's unwavering commitment to philanthropy, Naidu highlighted the actor's selfless charity work and the positive impact he has made on countless lives across the nation.





Happy Birthday to the ever-inspiring Sonu Sood! Your selfless philanthropy and support for those in need have touched countless lives across the nation. May your year ahead be filled with happiness, health, and continued strength to keep making a difference. @SonuSood pic.twitter.com/3XUAMLD0dn — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 30, 2025





The Chief Minister expressed his hopes for many more birthdays for Sonu Sood, wishing him continued good health and happiness. In response, Sonu Sood conveyed his gratitude to Naidu for the kind wishes.