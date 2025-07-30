Live
CM Chandrababu Naidu Wishes Sonu Sood on His Birthday
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended heartfelt birthday wishes to actor Sonu Sood in a post on the social media platform 'X'. Praising Sood's unwavering commitment to philanthropy, Naidu highlighted the actor's selfless charity work and the positive impact he has made on countless lives across the nation.
The Chief Minister expressed his hopes for many more birthdays for Sonu Sood, wishing him continued good health and happiness. In response, Sonu Sood conveyed his gratitude to Naidu for the kind wishes.
