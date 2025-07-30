  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu Naidu Wishes Sonu Sood on His Birthday

CM Chandrababu Naidu Wishes Sonu Sood on His Birthday
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended heartfelt birthday wishes to actor Sonu Sood in a post on the social media platform 'X'....

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended heartfelt birthday wishes to actor Sonu Sood in a post on the social media platform 'X'. Praising Sood's unwavering commitment to philanthropy, Naidu highlighted the actor's selfless charity work and the positive impact he has made on countless lives across the nation.



The Chief Minister expressed his hopes for many more birthdays for Sonu Sood, wishing him continued good health and happiness. In response, Sonu Sood conveyed his gratitude to Naidu for the kind wishes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick