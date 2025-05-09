CM Chandrababu orders 24/7 Control Room in AP Bhavan amid India-Pakistan tensions

In light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has announced the establishment of a control room at AP Bhavan in Delhi. This initiative aims to assist residents of Andhra Pradesh who are currently in or travelling to areas bordering Pakistan, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

The control room will provide round-the-clock information and assistance to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Andhra citizens in these sensitive regions. CM Naidu emphasised the importance of this support system and encouraged those in need to reach out for help.

For further assistance, residents can contact:

- M.V.S. Rama Rao, Deputy Commissioner - 98719 90081

- V. Suresh Babu, Liaison Officer - 9818395787

The Andhra Pradesh Bhavan is diligently monitoring the situation and is coordinating with the Central Government as well as the governments of the border states to facilitate any necessary support. Officials have urged people to adhere to official guidelines during this time.