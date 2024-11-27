CM Chandrababu orders assistance to victims in Paravada incident

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu took immediate action following a serious incident at Tagore Laboratory, Paravada Pharmacy, where a hydrochloric acid leak resulted in one fatality and left two individuals critically ill. Upon learning about the accident, the Chief Minister inquired about the medical assistance being provided to the victims and instructed officials to extend all possible support.

During a detailed discussion, officials updated the Chief Minister on the health status of the affected workers. It was reported that one person had tragically lost their life, while two others remain in critical condition and are receiving treatment at the critical care center.

Chandrababu Naidu was also informed that the health condition of six additional injured individuals is stable and they are currently being treated in the hospital. Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, the Chief Minister ordered that the victims receive superior medical care, assuring that their lives are not in immediate danger.

In a directive to the district administration, CM Naidu highlighted the importance of closely monitoring the assistance granted to the victims. He urged concerned ministers to take personal responsibility in ensuring that all necessary support from the government is provided promptly.

The Chief Minister's proactive response underscores the government's commitment to the welfare of its citizens in times of crisis.