CM Chandrababu reviews impact of cyclone Montha, says reduced loss
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has described Cyclone Montha as having played "hide and seek" while creating significant challenges for the state. In a review meeting held in Amaravati on Thursday, he noted that technological advancements had helped to mitigate the cyclone's damage. Following the cyclone's landfall at Antarvedi, heavy rainfall was experienced across the state, prompting immediate assessments.
"Initially, we anticipated that the cyclone would come ashore near Kakinada, but it ultimately made landfall at Narasapuram," CM Naidu explained. He reported that the situation had improved considerably within a week, thanks to coordinated efforts across all departments. The Chief Minister highlighted that rainfall exceeded forecasts, with notable downpours occurring in areas beyond their expectations, including heavy rains in Telangana.
He reassured residents that there were no power supply disruptions despite the severe weather, stating that all necessary repairs were conducted promptly during the crisis. Operational village and ward secretariats played a crucial role in managing the situation, particularly in the Nellore and Prakasam districts, where flooding occurred and water reached Pulichintala.
During the meeting, CM Naidu requested officials to prepare a report on the extent of crop damage caused by the cyclone, ordering its submission within five days. It has been reported that paddy, maize, cotton, bananas, and various horticultural crops sustained substantial damage due to the adverse weather conditions.