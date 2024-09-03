CM Chandrababu urges people to donate for CMRF amid Vijayawada Floods

Following severe rainfall that has left millions homeless due to flooding, relief efforts in Vijayawada are gaining momentum as the situation begins to stabilize. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has made a heartfelt appeal to the public to come forward and support flood victims, emphasizing the need for collective action during this crisis.

In a public announcement, CM Naidu urged citizens to contribute to the Chief Minister's relief fund in any capacity they can. "Let us come together with good hearts to help those affected by this devastating situation," he stated.

To facilitate donations, the government has established a special collection point at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium for individuals and organizations wishing to donate food. CM Naidu has assigned IAS officer Manazir the responsibility of coordinating food donations. For further information, donors can reach out through the provided helpline number: 79067 96105.

In a show of solidarity, TDP senior leader Buddha Venkanna has donated Rs. 5 lakhs to the CM's relief fund. Additionally, various charitable organizations are mobilizing resources to support the affected populations. Notably, the Jai Bharat Ksheera Aqua Sangam is dispatching 2,000 food parcels, while the Cosmo Club is contributing 3,000 food parcels to the relief efforts in Vijayawada.