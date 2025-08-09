CM Chandrababu visits Alluri Seetharamaraju district, talks with coffee growers

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu made a visit to Vanjangi village in the Alluri Seetharamaraju district, where he paid his respects at the local temple, offering prayers to the deities. During his visit, he inspected the flourishing coffee plantations in the area and participated in traditional tribal ceremonies, taking the opportunity to engage with local coffee growers regarding their challenges.

Naidu continued his tour to Lagishapalli, where he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several development programmes aimed at enhancing the district's infrastructure. He held discussions with officials pertaining to ongoing district development initiatives and inspected new products from the Government Coffee Corporation (GCC), also launching a related website for better public access. Managing Director Kalpana Kumari was present to showcase these new offerings to the Chief Minister.

The CM raised concerns regarding the measures in place to combat drug and marijuana issues within the agency, receiving a briefing from the Superintendent of Police about the achievements of the Eagle team in this regard. Additionally, he inquired about the status of the handloom counter, highlighting his commitment to the development of local crafts and industries.