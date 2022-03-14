'CM cheats Dalits, busy pampering Swamijis'

Ongole: Founder of Jai Bhim Access Justice (JAJ) and former judge Jada Sravan Kumar alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was treating Dalits as slaves after he became the CM with their votes. He participated as a chief guest at an awareness programme on cases filed under SC, ST Atrocity Act in Ongole on Sunday, and called for the unity of Dalits to bring down Jagan Mohan Reddy from power.

Speaking at the programme, Sravan Kumar said that Jagan Mohan Reddy requested the votes of Dalits by carrying a Bible, but after coming to power, he became busy pampering the Swamijis. He observed that in the last three years, Dalits suffered more than any other caste people in the State, and the attackers were sent home by giving station bail under section 41 CRPC.

Kumar said that the Home Minister and other Dalit Ministers and public representatives have no value in the government, who get the appointment of the Chief Minister only when someone criticises the situation. He said that the Dalits, who brought Jagan to power, can believe in fellow Dalits, and announced that Ambedkarists will be winning about 25 Assembly seats in 2024.

Sravan Kumar appreciated Neelam Nagendra Rao for standing by the family of Ericharla Kiran, who was allegedly beaten to death for not wearing a mask until they receive compensation. He said that there is a need of increasing the jail term in instances of below seven years to eight years and cancel the implementation station bail under Section 41 CRPC in cases of SC, ST Atrocities Act. He said that the government has withdrawn 27 schemes that support the economic empowerment of Dalits but is pleasing other castes by canning plays and installing statues. He warned that if Dalits couldn't change now, every Chief Minister and every party will continue to cheat them.

Dalit Hakkula Porata Samithi leader Neelam Nagendra Rao announced Rs 50,000 for Sravan Kumar to file a PIL to fight for necessary changes in SC-ST Atrocities Act. The Dalit leaders from various organisations Ch Ramanjaneyulu, Garnepudi Yohan, Veluri Srinivasa Rao, Dara Anjaiah, Devarapalli Ramanaiah, Mekala Adinarayana, Gosala Hanumantha Rao, Chikati Dhanaraj and others also participated in the programme.