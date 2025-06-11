CM committed to farmers’ welfare: Minister Savitha

Pedaballi: Andhra Pradesh BC Handloom Welfare Minister S Savitha praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as a true supporter of farmers, reiterating his government’s commitment to their welfare.

She made these remarks during a seed groundnut distribution program held at Pedapalli village in Puttaparthi mandal, organized under the aegis of the District Agriculture Department. Minister Savitha, along with local MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, participated in the event as chief guests.

Addressing the gathering, the minister stated that under the leadership of Naidu, the coalition government is ensuring timely distribution of quality groundnut seed pods to farmers at subsidized rates for the Kharif season.

She emphasized that this government genuinely seeks the well-being of farmers. As part of the pre-poll promises, Minister Savitha announced that the first installment of 9,000 (7,000 from the state and 2,000 from the center) under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme will be credited directly to farmers’ accounts on June 21.

She also revealed that from August 15, women across the state will benefit from free travel in RTC buses. Highlighting the ongoing development activities, the minister said that projects such as Polavaram, Amaravati capital construction, and CC roads in every village are being actively pursued under the present administration.

MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy echoed similar sentiments, stating that the coalition government under Naidu should be remembered as a farmer-friendly administration.

She criticized the previous YSRCP government for neglecting farmer welfare and recalled that the TDP-led government from 2014 to 2019 sanctioned approximately 1,400 crore for agricultural equipment.

In her address, MLA Sindhura Reddy encouraged farmers to adopt modern technologies and hailed CM Naidu as a visionary leader. She added that out of 14,000 acres of cultivated land in the district, about 12,000 acres have received government-supported drip irrigation systems, further proving the government’s dedication to farmers. During the event, groundnut seed bags were distributed by Minister Savitha and MLA Sindhura Reddy to local farmers.