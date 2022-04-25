CM committed to total prohibition: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy

Chittoor: Stage has been set for enforcing total prohibition in the state and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to honour all the poll promises at an appropriate time, said Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy. Taking part in programmes held at Nelavaye village in SR Puram mandal on Sunday, he said consumption of liquor has come down drastically in the state paving the way for enforcing total prohibition. He reiterated that Jagan would never compromise on enforcing total prohibition in the state and added generating revenue on excise was secondary for the government. He further said developmental activities have been taken place in Nelavaye village with an outlay of Rs 3.85 crore in S R Puram village, Rs 5.7 crore in Pulluru village and Rs 2.12 crore in AM Puram village. The Deputy CM then felicitated 17 volunteers of SR Puram mandal and presented Seva Mithra and Seva Ratna awards. APSRTC Vice Chairman M C Vijayananda Reddy said the Chief Minister has special interest for developing GD Nellore Assembly constituency as model one in the state.