CM conducts aerial survey of ONGC blowout site

Rajamahendravaram: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted an aerial survey of the ONGC well blowout site and the surrounding affected areas near Irusumanda village in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district on Friday.

The Chief Minister reviewed the measures being taken to control the blowout and assessed the severity of the incident at the ground level. The natural gas leak and the resulting fire, which occurred on January 5, continued for the fifth consecutive day, though officials said the intensity had begun to subside.

After the aerial inspection, Chandrababu Naidu held discussions at Rayavaram with senior ONGC officials and the district administration. He enquired about the ongoing efforts to bring the fire fully under control and directed officials to speed up the payment of compensation to farmers whose coconut plantations were damaged in the incident. He stressed the need for close coordination between the district authorities and ONGC to effectively handle the situation.

ONGC officials informed the Chief Minister that the Crisis Management Team was focusing on clearing heavy equipment and debris around the wellhead, which was necessary before proceeding with capping operations.

Amalapuram MP Ganti Harish Madhur, district collector Mahesh Kumar and Razole MLA Deva Varaprasad took part in the review.