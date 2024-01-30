CM ditched sister, cannot do justice to people: Naidu

Rajamahendravaram/Guntur: “Could a person who has denied a share to his own sister Sharmila in the property given by father YS Rajasaekhara Reddy do justice to women?” This was the big question raised by TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at his ‘Ra Kadali Ra’ meeting at Rajahmundry and Guntur.

Addressing huge gatherings at both the places, Naidu said the YSRCP which was getting more and more nervous has started dumping waste from one place to another.

“Can waste of one constituency become a jewel in another constituency,” he asked the people.

The TDP chief alleged that under Jagan’s regime, women had no protection, injustice was being done to the SCs, and political harassment of the youth had increased. “The CM talks of non-existent Disha Act. Harassment against women by YSRCP leaders is continuing. A woman who had gone for pension was assaulted by a YSRCP leader and the police turns a blind eye,” Naidu said, adding that a TDP activist committed on Sunday due to police harassment.

Naidu said YSRCP leaders who had been silent all these years had now started revolting against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He quoted an incident where an MLA on Sunday is said to have countered Jagan when he was told that he would not get ticket. Naidu said that when Jagan told the MLA that his report was not good, he reportedly retorted that Jagan’s report was also not good. This shows the kind of rebellion that is brewing within the party, the TDP chief said.

He said if the TDP opens its doors for dissidents, the YSRCP would become empty but they were being cautious in admitting anyone from outside. He assured that justice would be done to the flag bearers of the party.

The TDP chief told the rank and file that talks were still on with Jana Sena and no candidates’ name has yet been finalised. He asked the cadre to leave that work to the leadership of the two parties. Whoever the candidate would be, the cadre of both the parties should hold the flags of the TDP and Jana Sena and ensure the victory of the candidate in the larger interest of the state.

He said a total of 68 MLAs were denied seats by Jagan on the basis of surveys and 29 of them were not given seats and the rest were shifted to other constituencies. Interestingly, 49 SC MLAs were shifted to different constituencies and 11 of them were denied tickets. Naidu said tickets were also denied to four BCs. This is nothing but a clear indication that defeat was staring in the face of Jagan. The ruling party, he said, was now on ventilator.

Hospitals were rejecting Aarogyasri scheme due to the accumulation of bill arrears to the tune of Rs 95,000 crore. The contractors were in despair. It is alleged that there was a scam of Rs 4,000 crore in the name of land survey.