CM focussing on Machilipatnam development, says Nani

Machilipatnam: YSRCP Krishna district president and Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramaiah aka Nani stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing several welfare schemes and developing the State and claimed that people's ruling has been going on in the State.

The MLA participated in ground-breaking ceremonies of several development activities in Machilipatnam on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that all the inner roads and drainages will be developed in all 50 divisions of Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation on priority basis. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has been sanctioning crores of rupees for the development of Machilipatnam for the past three years and he is taking special measures to bestow all the amenities to the Machilipatnam people.

Mayor Moka Venkateswaramma, Deputy Mayor T Kavitha Thomas Noble, Machilipatnam Market Yard Chairman Shaik Mustaffa, 13th division corporator Gajula Sridevi and others participated in the programme.