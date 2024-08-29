  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM hailed for increasing temple music staff’s wages

CM hailed for increasing temple music staff’s wages
x

TDP BC Cell leader Rudrakoti Sadasivam speaking to the media in Tirupati on Wednesday

Highlights

TDPBC Cell leader Rudrakoti Sadasivam thanked Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for increasing the monthly salary of temple music staff of Nayee Brahmin community.

Tirupati : TDPBC Cell leader Rudrakoti Sadasivam thanked Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for increasing the monthly salary of temple music staff of Nayee Brahmin community. Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Sadasivam said the State government on Tuesday announced wage hike for temple melam (traditional music) staff to Rs 25,000. He lauded that the CM has fulfilled his election promise of increasing salaries of Nayee Brahmins after coming to power. The TDP government since day one has been working for BCs welfare and committed for their social, political and economic empowerment.

Party leaders Viswanatham, Mohan, Avulapati Venkatarathnam, Babu, Balaji, Narasimhulu were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X