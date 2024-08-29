Live
CM hailed for increasing temple music staff’s wages
Tirupati : TDPBC Cell leader Rudrakoti Sadasivam thanked Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for increasing the monthly salary of temple music staff of Nayee Brahmin community. Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Sadasivam said the State government on Tuesday announced wage hike for temple melam (traditional music) staff to Rs 25,000. He lauded that the CM has fulfilled his election promise of increasing salaries of Nayee Brahmins after coming to power. The TDP government since day one has been working for BCs welfare and committed for their social, political and economic empowerment.
Party leaders Viswanatham, Mohan, Avulapati Venkatarathnam, Babu, Balaji, Narasimhulu were present.
