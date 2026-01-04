Nilakanta Emerges as Rural Blockbuster; Film Team Celebrates Massive Success

The Telugu film Nilakanta, starring Master Mahendran in the lead and directed by Rakesh Madhavan, has turned into a surprise rural blockbuster following its theatrical release on January 2 as a New Year treat. Despite being made on a modest scale, the film opened to an impressive response, reportedly collecting nearly ₹1 crore on its first day and establishing itself as a strong performer in rural centres.

The film features YashnaMuthuluri and Neha Pathan as the female leads, with Sneha Ullal playing a key role. Produced by MarlappalliSrinivasulu and Venugopal under the presentation of M. Mamata and M. Rajarajeshwari, Nilakanta struck a chord with audiences through its rooted storytelling and emotional depth.

Following the film’s success, the makers hosted a celebratory success meet on Saturday, where the entire team came together to mark the achievement. The event saw cake-cutting celebrations and heartfelt speeches from the cast and crew, including the hero, heroines, director, producers, executive producer, cinematographer, and music director.

Executive producer Anil spoke emotionally about the decade-long struggle behind the film, stating that the team grew step by step from making short films to delivering a successful feature. He stressed that the aim was never to make crores but to ensure the film reached as many people as possible. Highlighting the lack of theatre support and distribution backing, he credited passion and perseverance for the film’s success, calling Nilakanta a “good book” made with honesty.

Producer Srinivasulu echoed similar sentiments, praising director Rakesh for delivering a memorable debut and acknowledging the dedication of the entire team, from technicians to artists. Co-producer Venugopal lauded the director and executive producer for carrying the film on their shoulders and thanked audiences for embracing the movie.

Hero Mahendran expressed deep gratitude to the media, producers, director, and audiences. Calling Nilakanta a life-changing film, he said he aspires to be a “producer’s actor” and promised to never forget the trust placed in him. He also thanked viewers for spending their hard-earned money on the film, urging more people to watch and support meaningful cinema.

With strong word-of-mouth and audience appreciation, Nilakanta stands as a testament to the power of passion-driven filmmaking.