CM inaugurates medical college, launches projects worth `4.7K cr in Keonjhar

Keonjhar:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated a new medical college and hospital, and launched and laid the foundation stone of developmental projects worth Rs 4,703 crore in mineral-rich Keonjhar district.

Naveen, who attended a function here, also handed over financial assistance of Rs 378 crore in the form of interest-free loans to 14,372 women self-help groups (SHGs) under Mission Shakti in the district.

Of the 259 projects worth Rs 4,703 crore, the Chief Minister inaugurated 98 projects built at a cost of Rs 868 crore and laid the foundation stone of 138 projects estimated to cost around Rs 1,103 crore. He also announced 23 other projects worth Rs 2,731 crore.

While formally inaugurating the new medical college and hospital named after noted tribal freedom fighter Dharanidhar at the district headquarters here, Naveen said a new cancer centre and a nursing college would also come up along with the medical college. Spread over an area of 44 acres and built at a cost of Rs 480 crore, the medical college presently has 22 departments with a strength of 55 faculty members and 28 senior residents and tutors.

A total of 100 students from across India have enrolled for the first batch of 2022-23 academic session.

He said with the inauguration of Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital, people of the district will be able to avail advanced healthcare services in the State-run facility and will not have to visit Bhubaneswar or Cuttack for treatment anymore.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated Dharanidhar Sports Complex, which has a natural turf football ground, a 400-metre synthetic track equipped with LED floodlights and a 1,000-people gallery.

Additionally, an archery arena has also been developed. The complex also has an indoor hall with six badminton courts and a 200-bed residential facility. The campus is spread over nine acres of land and has been developed at a cost of over Rs 35 crore.