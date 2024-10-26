CM instilled confidence among investors in AP: Parthasarathy

Vijayawada: Minister for information and public relations and housing Kolusu Parthasarathy said that the global entrepreneurs are looking forward to invest in AP with brand image of N Chandrababu Naidu. He said that the state government introduced six new policies to attract Rs 30 lakh crore investments and to provide 20 lakh employment.

Addressing media at the Secretariat on Friday, the minister said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been making efforts to bring the development of state on track as it was neglected by the previous YSRCP government.

He said with the initiative of Chandrababu Naidu people are expressing confidence over development of Amaravati and completion of Polavaram project. He said owing to the efforts by the CM the Centre sanctioned Rs 9,138 crore towards various railway projects in the state and Rs 6,280 crore towards development of national highways.

Parthasarathy said the state government has set a target to provide houses to all by 2029. He said efforts are on to take up housing in a big way. As part of it, CM requested the Central government to sanction loans to housing beneficiaries without any guarantee to complete the construction of houses.

The minister alleged that former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to politicise some stray incidents as part of his mudslinging activities. He said after the TDP alliance came to power the value of lands in the state started increasing as people are confident over development of state.