CM invites farmers to capital works relaunch ceremony

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has invited the capital region farmers to attend the ceremony marking the restart of Amaravati construction works. He said May 2 will mark a turning point in the history of Andhra Pradesh and that the construction of the capital is a crucial step in the development of the state.

Naidu emphasised that it is only because of farmers' sacrifices that today a world-class capital is being built, and assured that the people of the state will forever remember the farmers' goodwill. He urged the farmers from the capital region villages to actively participate in every event and work related to Amaravati. The CM discussed the restart of capital works to be formally launched by the Prime Minister on May 2 and interacted with the farmers about their aspirations and concerns.

Farmers from various villages within the capital region met with the Chief Minister at his residence in Undavalli. He promised that the government would take steps to facilitate bank loans for the returnable plots allotted to the farmers who contributed their lands for the construction of Amaravati.

During the meeting, discussions were also held on additional land acquisition for capital needs. The Chief Minister clarified the farmers’ doubts on this matter. “When land acquisition was carried out for the Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad, about 5,000 acres were taken, and some questioned the need. However, because of that foresight, not only was an international airport built, but large hotels, malls, and economic activity also flourished, raising the land values and benefiting the farmers there. Similarly, in Amaravati, additional land will be needed for the construction of the international airport and the cricket stadium,” he explained.

Several more bridges will come up across the Krishna River. Inner and Outer Ring Roads will be developed. Connectivity to other regions will increase. The capital will expand, attracting large companies and investments. Do not fall prey to fears that land prices will fall because of additional acquisitions. There will be no distance between me and the farmers. Nothing will happen against your interests, the Chief Minister assured. When farmers requested the establishment of a memorial to honour those who lost their lives in the capital movement, Chandrababu Naidu agreed and said a museum would be set up to chronicle the developments from the Satavahana period to the Amaravati movement.

Ministers Narayana, Anagani Satya Prasad, Vangalapudi Anitha, MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar, and others participated in this meeting.