CM Jagan brought light into lives of poor: Mekapati

Nellore: YSRCP MLA candidate Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy of Udayagiri constituency held a Sankalpa Yatra at Sompalli, Bedusupalli, Nemalladinna, Gangavaram, Jayapuram, Nagarajupalli, Maramreddypalli and Devi Shettipalli villages under Sitaramapuram mandal in Nellore district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought light into the lives of lakhs of poor people by implementing several welfare schemes. Jagan’s government should come again to ensure justice to them again, he said.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to make Jagananna, who is longing to eradicate poverty and take good care of everyone, as the Chief Minister again,” he said.

Rajagopal Reddy urged people to vote for him in Udayagiri constituency and Nellore MP candidate V Vijayasai Reddy in the ensuing elections.

YSRCP leaders Chintam Reddy Padmavathi, ZPTC member Cherukupalli Ramana Reddy and mandal YSRCP convenor Chintam Reddy Subbareddy were among those who participated in the rally.