Sony PS5 Slim Gets a Price Drop in Summer Sale: Check Offers

Sony India has announced exciting 'Summer Sale' offers for the recently launched PlayStation 5 Slim (PS5 Slim). This promotional event comes just after the console's debut in India on April 5, initially priced like the existing PS5. To attract more gamers and stay competitive in the console market, Sony has announced a price drop for the PS5 Slim as part of its Summer Sale.

According to Sony India, the PS5 Slim, typically priced at Rs. 54,999 since its 2022 revision, will now be available at a discounted price of Rs. 49,990 during the Summer Sale. This limited-time offer will be valid from May 1 to May 14 and applies to CFI-2008A01 and CFI-2008B01 models.

Gamers can take advantage of this special offer on the PS5 Slim across various platforms, including Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and other participating retailers. Sony has specified that this is a limited-period offer available only until stocks last.

The newly launched PS5 Slim boasts the tagline "Same Immersive Power. New Slimmer Size," highlighting its compact design compared to the current-gen PS5. Sony has reduced the new console's volume by over 30% and its weight by 18% to 24%, making it more portable and convenient. While retaining the essence of the PS5, the PS5 Slim features a slightly tweaked design, with four panels instead of two separate covers for the front and back.

As gaming enthusiasts eagerly anticipate this limited-time offer, Sony's Summer Sale presents an excellent opportunity to grab the PS5 Slim at a discounted price. This device delivers immersive gaming experiences in a sleeker and more compact form factor.