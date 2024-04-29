Preity Zinta misses 'Pati Parmeshwar' Gene Goodenough, drops adorable video

Mumbai : Currently busy with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta on Monday shared an adorable video with pictures of her husband Gene Goodenough, saying she is missing her 'Pati Parmeshwar'.

Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a Reel, which includes a montage of throwback pictures of the couple. There are also some glimpses of some unseen videos in the Reel.



The post is captioned: "I miss u already #patiparmeshwar #ting."

The 'Veer-Zaara' actress also added the tune of the song 'Tu Kya Jaane' from the recently released movie 'Amar Singh Chamkila' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.

The couple has twins - a boy, and a girl.

On the work front, she has 'Lahore 1947' directed by Rajkumar Santoshi in the pipeline.