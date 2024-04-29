  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Seven dead in attack on Russian police post in the North Caucasus

Seven dead in attack on Russian police post in the North Caucasus
x
Highlights

An attack on a police checkpoint in Russia's North Caucasus has left two officers and five gunmen dead, authorities said on Monday.

Moscow: An attack on a police checkpoint in Russia's North Caucasus has left two officers and five gunmen dead, authorities said on Monday.

The militants approached the post in the Karachay-Cherkessia region on Sunday night, leading to the deadly shoot-out, the region's Interior Ministry said.

In addition, two police officers were killed, and four other officers were injured.

The multi-ethnic region in the North Caucasus sees frequent bloody clashes between criminal gangs or militant Islamists and the security forces.

The authorities said that the same attackers who struck on Sunday were responsible for an attack on a police checkpoint that killed two officers on April 22.

In the latest incident, they were also said to have had explosive devices on them.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X